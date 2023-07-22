Analyzing AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) & Modular Medical (OTC:MODD)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -15.48% -0.61% -0.44% Modular Medical N/A -148.86% -132.61%

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AngioDynamics and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.75%. Modular Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 346.94%. Given Modular Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Modular Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $338.75 million 1.00 -$52.44 million ($1.32) -6.55 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.48) -0.64

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides endovascular therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies that are used primarily to deliver short-term drug therapies, such as chemotherapeutic agents and antibiotics, into the central venous system under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.