Analyzing ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ForgeRock has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of ForgeRock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of ForgeRock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForgeRock -32.35% -17.32% -11.49% AudioEye -28.68% -71.72% -32.06%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ForgeRock and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ForgeRock and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForgeRock 0 9 0 0 2.00 AudioEye 0 0 2 0 3.00

ForgeRock presently has a consensus price target of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.47%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than ForgeRock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ForgeRock and AudioEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ForgeRock $232.56 million 7.76 -$66.27 million ($0.87) -23.44 AudioEye $30.78 million 1.83 -$10.43 million ($0.77) -6.26

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ForgeRock. ForgeRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AudioEye beats ForgeRock on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ForgeRock

(Get Free Report)

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. It also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, the company offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, it provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; authentication anomaly detection; and common attack prevention. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

