Critical Survey: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) versus LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apartment Investment and Management
|$184.62 million
|7.16
|$75.73 million
|$0.36
|24.69
|LXP Industrial Trust
|$326.04 million
|9.33
|$113.78 million
|$0.38
|27.37
LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apartment Investment and Management
|31.80%
|-4.81%
|-1.54%
|LXP Industrial Trust
|35.06%
|5.17%
|2.84%
Volatility & Risk
Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apartment Investment and Management
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|LXP Industrial Trust
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Dividends
Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 280.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 131.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.
Summary
LXP Industrial Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
