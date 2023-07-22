Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$7.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Crew Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CR opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.88. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$863.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7354497 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.