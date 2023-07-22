Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $15.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,011,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $12,417,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 735,282 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

