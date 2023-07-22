Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $18.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

