NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $12.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEX stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Free Report

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.