Critical Comparison: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ferrari and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 0 3 4 0 2.57 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $304.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.32%. Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 916.95%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Ferrari.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ferrari has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferrari and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 18.68% 39.25% 12.89% Volcon -726.14% -1,201.17% -162.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferrari and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.37 billion N/A $982.60 million $5.67 56.07 Volcon $4.53 million 3.99 -$34.24 million ($1.35) -0.44

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ferrari beats Volcon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

