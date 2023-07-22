Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $801.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $802.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $807.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $760.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $816.22.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

