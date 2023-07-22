LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $97.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

