Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $205.07 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $122.59 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.32 and its 200-day moving average is $203.68.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

