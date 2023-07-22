Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $549.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $549.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 29,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 52.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $557.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

