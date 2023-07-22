Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $77.00

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.