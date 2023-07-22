Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $77,489,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,768 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

