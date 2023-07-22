United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $59.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
