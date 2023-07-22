Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $175.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

FANG stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.