Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 750.17

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 750.17 ($9.81).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.68) to GBX 640 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 687 ($8.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.00 and a beta of 1.37. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 989.60 ($12.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

