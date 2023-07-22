Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target at $334.86

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Public Storage Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE PSA opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
