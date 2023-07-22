Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $423.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.02. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $425.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

