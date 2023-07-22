Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $57.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.