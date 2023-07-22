Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $24.23

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.