Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issued By Zacks Research

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,502 shares of company stock valued at $475,700 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

