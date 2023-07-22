Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.82 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

