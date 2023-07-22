Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CHK. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHK opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.