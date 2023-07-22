Analysts Offer Predictions for scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

SCPH opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.16. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

