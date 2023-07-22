Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Down 9.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HTH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

