Zacks Research Comments on PACCAR Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.