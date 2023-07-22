Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $984.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $635,821. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

