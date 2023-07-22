Trane Technologies plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $136.96 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

