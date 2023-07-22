William Blair Comments on Standex International Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SXI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock opened at $143.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. Standex International has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,204 shares of company stock worth $3,113,120. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Standex International by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

