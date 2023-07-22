Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Increased by Analyst

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

AZEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 332.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million.

Insider Activity

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

