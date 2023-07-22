KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

