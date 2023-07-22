Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rises By 9.3%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.67 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4778 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

