Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rises By 9.3%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.67 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.
L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4778 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.
