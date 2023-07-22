AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY opened at $30.88 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.4742 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.38.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.