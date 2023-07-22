Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Increases By 6.8%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Andritz stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. Andritz has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63.
Andritz Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.