Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Increases By 6.8%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Andritz stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. Andritz has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

