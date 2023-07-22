Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Rises By 6.4%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 2,267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMFPF shares. HSBC upgraded Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplifon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

