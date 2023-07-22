Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 622,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Arizona Metals from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

AZMCF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Arizona Metals has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.