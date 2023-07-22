Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Drops By 12.4%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,707,400 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 4,230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,059.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

