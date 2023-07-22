ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,847,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 10,894,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.6 days.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1273 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 14.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

