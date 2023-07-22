adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 14.0% in June

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

adidas Stock Up 1.2 %

ADDYY stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.09 and a beta of 1.08.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Research analysts expect that adidas will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at $7,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Featured Stories

