Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Rises By 7.8%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,433.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOCIF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AutoCanada in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.