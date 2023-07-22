Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Declines By 11.6%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of ADPPF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

