Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Declines By 11.6%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Adler Group Price Performance
Shares of ADPPF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
Adler Group Company Profile
