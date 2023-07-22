Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Rises By 7.1%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,100 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,221.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

Shares of ASCCF opened at $30.85 on Friday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

