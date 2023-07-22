Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Rises By 7.1%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,100 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,221.0 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
Shares of ASCCF opened at $30.85 on Friday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.
ASICS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.