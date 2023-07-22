Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of ASGOF opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28.

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

