Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 24th

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 24th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 24th.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.53.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

