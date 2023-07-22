Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 24th

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 24th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 24th.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BJDX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.53.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
