Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Grows By 7.9%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of ASMVF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $9.23.
About ASMPT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.