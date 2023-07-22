AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ABCP opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

