Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 682,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,561.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANFGF. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,230 ($16.08) to GBX 1,140 ($14.91) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($20.27) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($21.44) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,102.58.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.