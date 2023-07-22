Head to Head Contrast: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -76.90% -41.12% Sana Biotechnology N/A -63.06% -39.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and Sana Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 196.79 -$11.97 million ($0.30) -9.97 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.69) -3.62

Analyst Recommendations

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and Sana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sana Biotechnology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Humacyte currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 159.20%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Humacyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Volatility & Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Humacyte beats Sana Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG299 and SG242 that targets CD19+ cancer cells in patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG233, a CD22 CAR for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255, a B cell maturation antigen directed allogeneic CAR T for multiple myeloma; SC45, the PSC-derived pancreatic islet cells for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, Huntington's disease, and other astrocytic diseases. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

