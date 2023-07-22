Critical Analysis: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) versus KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and KAO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $616.37 million 2.80 -$65.68 million ($0.29) -28.47 KAO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KAO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and KAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health -9.65% -18.97% -15.81% KAO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and KAO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 KAO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus target price of $12.09, indicating a potential upside of 46.47%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than KAO.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats KAO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, biotin, and collagen protein supplements in the wellness category; moisturizer, serums, and face wash in the skincare category; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. In addition, it offers medical consultation services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products. The Life Care Business segments offers health drinks, as well as hygiene products for commercial use. The Cosmetics Business segment provides counseling and self-selection cosmetic products. The Chemical Business segment offers oleo chemicals; fat and oil derivatives; surfactants; fragrances; water-reducing admixtures; casting sand binders; plastics additives; process chemicals; toners and toner binders; inkjet ink colorants and ink; fine polishing agents and cleaners; and materials and process chemicals. The company was formerly known as Kao Soap Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kao Corporation in 1982. Kao Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

